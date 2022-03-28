"Morning Coffee" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robb Jones is a thoughtful daily devotional that encourages and challenges readers to make space for God in every day.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Morning Coffee": a potent reminder for the need for a healthy prayer life. "Morning Coffee" is the creation of published author Robb Jones.
Jones shares, "Full-time Air Force recruiter and part-time youth pastor, Robb Jones's world was filled with people looking for answers, a better tomorrow, or a brighter future. Overwhelmed with negativism magnified by social media, he found himself seeking a way to make a difference.
"One morning, enjoying coffee with his friend Alberto, he asked a question. Realizing social media had somehow replaced his grandpa's morning paper, 'What if every day it provided something positive or inspirational?' He pondered writing a blog each morning to inspire, encourage, or teach others utilizing the Word of God.
"New Year's Eve 2013, during prayer, Robb was inspired by the Holy Spirit and committed to spend each morning communing with God. He vowed to take his morning inspiration to social media in the form of a daily post. January 1, 2014, the journey began. Over the next 365 days, Robb awoke early, made coffee, and sought inspiration from the Holy Spirit. Posts were personal, inspirational, and often, educational. Some were reflections of past experiences and some were miniature Bible studies. Many included dissection of the written Word and breaking down scriptures over several days. On January 1, 2015, the journey concluded.
"Morning Coffee is not just a collection of scriptures to jump-start your day. It is a real-life journey of a military man walking with God and sharing his experience with the world. It is a man up before the sun, praying, looking for inspiration, and writing before putting on his uniform to go to work. It is personal, inspirational, and educational. Most of all, it is real. It was the most difficult, sacrificial year of his life. It was never intended to be a book; it was only intended to be a tool for God to use to reach the hearts of His people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robb Jones's new book will empower and encourage as readers consider the thoughtful reflections found within.
Jones shares in hopes of bringing positivity and promise to each reader's daily routine.
