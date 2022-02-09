MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Purgatory": a gripping tale of salvation and second chances. "Purgatory" is the creation of published author Robb, an avid outdoorsman who enjoys the mountains and camping.
Robb shares, "Purgatory is a morality story that reflects man's spiritual journey through life. Resnik is presented with a path that could redeem humanity. That adventure begins beyond the horizon on a city in space. As this somewhat sexy tale unfolds, Resnik is confronted by temptations, evil people, and the dark creatures that linger in the vastness of space."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robb's new book will engage the imagination and challenge readers' understanding of the spiritual.
Robb presents a compelling flagship novel for the enjoyment and consideration of believers and nonbelievers alike.
Consumers can purchase "Purgatory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Purgatory," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
