BRISTOL, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robern has unveiled wall-mount and freestanding Magnification Mirrors to join its diverse accessories portfolio of optional offerings. Ranging from glass bins, slim in-drawer inserts and organization kits to the IQ Digital Lock Box, this host of sophisticated finishing touches have been designed by Robern to coordinate and complete every bathroom in style.
Featuring a clean, minimalist design, the Magnification Mirrors have a generous 8" round mirror face and are offered in lighted and unlit versions.
The wall-mount and freestanding lighted mirrors also include:
- A capacitive touch light control with on/off 3000 warm Kelvin or 5000 cool Kelvin selectable light temperatures and a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 90+ to always put the user in his or her best light.
- Five times the standard magnification.
- A 5/8" wide frosted light bar that frames the mirror exterior and adds an elegant touch to the design.
- An LED light with a lifetime rating of 30,000 hours for years of uninterrupted use.
The freestanding lighted Magnification Mirror can be adjusted 35 degrees to tilt up or down to reflect every angle and plugs in wherever needed. The hard-wired, wall-mount version has a two-point extension and the same adjustable, 35 degree up or down tilting ability for seamless coverage.
Robern also offers the Magnification Mirrors in unlit freestanding and wall-mount styles. The unlit freestanding mirror is a versatile design that can create an intimate styling space where needed effortlessly moving from the bathroom to bedroom or guest room. The mirror provides five times the magnification and is engineered to tilt up or down at a 35-degree angle for exceptional visibility. The unlit wall-mount Magnification Mirror is available framed or unframed. The mirror attaches to the surface area with a two-point extension for superior adjustability and allows the mirror to be tucked back when not in use. Its two-sided, pivoting design offers two separate magnifications to allow users to move from one times the magnification to seven times the magnification with a single flip of the mirror.
The Robern Lighted freestanding and wall-mount and Unlit wall-mount Magnification Mirrors are available in chrome finish. The Robern Unlit freestanding Magnification Mirrors are available in Chrome, Satin Nickel, Matte Black and Light Brushed Bronze finishes.
About ROBERN
Robern believes that people's everyday routines should never feel ordinary. That's why its mission is to craft mirrors, vanities, medicine cabinets and lighting options that are beyond the expected—blending thoughtful design, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship and quality materials into products that will transform people's styling spaces and reflect their individual style.
Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robern grew out of Rosa and Bernie Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach to designing highly personalized styling spaces remains at the heart of what Robern does. Their commitment to craftsmanship and fine materials is evident in every piece Robern makes out of its Bristol headquarters. In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern remains the answer for designers, architects and consumers seeking out the finest in modern, sophisticated cabinetry, vanities, mirrors and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit http://www.robern.com.
About KOHLER®
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.
