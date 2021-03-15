MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Marvin's Marvelous Memories on MacIntosh Lane": a heartfelt opus filled with life-changing lessons that will bring readers on an extraordinary adventure with Marvin. "Marvin's Marvelous Memories on MacIntosh Lane" is the creation of published authors Robert French, a military officer and emergency management director; and Elizabeth French, an elementary public school teacher and a college professor emerita.

Robert and Elizabeth French write, "'Marvin's Marvelous Memories on MacIntosh Lane' stories transport you to Mansfield, Missouri, where Marvin's family and friends live an extraordinary life. No one has more fun or loves pickles more than Marvin. Come along with Marvin as he learns, teaches, and loves his way through unusual situations with some fantastic friends. A big brother and loving son, Marvin does his best every day. Enjoy his adventures, discover a different pickle each time, and grow with Marvin as he benefits from the lessons learned. Forget the ice cream. Bring on the pickles!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert and Elizabeth French's new book is an entertaining narrative that aims to teach readers a lesson about friendship and loving one's self through unusual scenarios in life.

View a synopsis of "Marvin's Marvelous Memories on MacIntosh Lane" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Marvin's Marvelous Memories on MacIntosh Lane" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Marvin's Marvelous Memories on MacIntosh Lane," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

