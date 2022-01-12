MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fit for a King: A Bedtime Story": an engaging and faith-based narrative for young believers. "Fit for a King: A Bedtime Story" is the creation of published author Robert B. Baker, a proud single father to a daughter, Trinity, and United States Air Force veteran. Baker attended Oklahoma State University and earned a degree in communications.
Baker shares, "A lonely stable in the middle of nowhere gets the surprise of his life when a distressed couple comes to visit him. First, he can't believe the condition of the woman. Second, he can't believe that they would choose to come to him. And lastly, what is all the fuss about when a little baby appears on the scene?
"Inside these pages you'll come to love and identify with the stable, who is the main character. He's disappointed in what he has become because he thought he'd be so much more. No amount of encouragement from loved ones seems to help. However, in the course of this one night, he makes a discovery that changes his life forever.
"Your children will be entertained, encouraged, and inspired as they go along for the ride as the stable makes a very important discovery about himself and one that they too will have to make in life as well. This story will help them see the value of being just the way they were created."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert B. Baker's new book will inspire and entertain young believers and those that love them.
Baker shares a unique and inspiring tale for children that explores the birth of Christ.
