MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Two Dimes a Day: How Two Little Boys Survived a Broken Home Caused by Addiction in the 1950s": a man's vulnerable memoir on emerging from the tribulation brought upon by his father's alcoholism. "Two Dimes a Day: How Two Little Boys Survived a Broken Home Caused by Addiction in the 1950s" is the creation of published author Robert B. McClintic, a retired teacher, coach, principal, and county office administrator from Greenbrier County Schools in West Virginia, and a retired chaplain from Anthony Correctional Center in Greenbrier County. He still teaches the adult Sunday school class at Alvon, and occasionally fills the pulpit for Sunday morning and evening services.
McClintic shares, "My memories of living with addiction began at the age of three. My father was well educated, attended Marshall University, and was a very talented journalist and linotype operator, working for numerous newspapers on the East Coast, including the Washington Post and the New York Times. Our lives should have been very normal and happy; however, his extreme addiction to alcohol quickly destroyed any sense of normalcy. My mother did everything humanly possible to keep our family intact; however, a broken home became evident. At the age of three and five, my brother, Billy, and I were immediately thrust into survival mode. Thanks be to God for His divine intervention into our lives. Also, thank God for Blanche McClintic, my dad's first cousin, who instilled a solid biblical foundation into our lives at a very young age. This foundation still sustains us today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert B. McClintic's new book is a memoir about loving someone going through addiction and learning from trials and obstacles.
At such a young age, the author and his brother were forced to grow up and look out for themselves as they witnessed their father shift from a talented career person to an alcoholic. This book takes the reader on their journey and demonstrates how one can rise above adversity through faith and determination.
