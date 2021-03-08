MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grieving Biblically: Going through Grief God's Way": a helpful companion in times of grief, loss, and hopelessness. "Grieving Biblically: Going through Grief God's Way" is the creation of published author Robert Banks, an excellent writer and believer of God.
Banks shares, "There are many things in life that you can prepare for. Grieving is not one of those things. Even some losses can be mitigated to a point when they are known beforehand. Yet it is not until the reality of a loss settles in the mind and shatters your emotions that the full weight and power of grief can truly be known."
"There are many courses you must go through in the school of life, yet there is nothing harder nor anything you will be least prepared to go through than the grief produced by loss. Whether it is the loss of a spouse by death or divorce, the loss of a child, parent, sibling or beloved friend, loss of any kind will bring about varying depths of pain, sorrow, and grief."
"This book is for the grieving. A glimmering light of hope shining through the darkness of the storm, seeking to provide a safe course, steadying comfort, and solid commentary for the grieving soul. This hope can only be discovered by turning to the Bible, the Word of God to uncover not only how to get through grief God's way, but how God is able to turn the pain of your grief into His purpose for good. So grab your Bible, pen and paper as we seek God's answer to life's question of 'How to grieve biblically?'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Banks's new book is a comforting read for the grieving soul that carries hope and a sign of renewal for the hurt heart. This work will course the readers towards the right way of grieving in God's way.
