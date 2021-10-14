MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Africans in the New Testament and Early Christianity": an engaging discussion of key African contributions to Christianity. "Africans in the New Testament and Early Christianity" is the creation of published author Robert Bartlett, a loving father and grandfather who married his high school sweetheart, which resulted in a loving marriage that lasted for fifty years. Bartlett has traveled to Africa more than sixty times over the years.
Bartlett shares, "Africa in the New Testament and early Christianity is a passion of my heart. When we read about early church and bishops, we often lose sight of where they came from or really who they are. I hope the words of African leaders will inspire the reader to research more into the subject."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Bartlett's new book is a fascinating and richly detailed exploration of Africa's involvement with Christianity.
Bartlett's passion for history and God is apparent within the pages of this informative and thoughtful examination of the overlap between Christianity and African culture.
