MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Perspective Factor: Our Perspective vs. Our Creator's Perspective" is the prequel to the author's Perspective series. "The Perspective Factor: Our Perspective vs. Our Creator's Perspective" is written by published author Robert Bills, host of "Way of Spirit and Truth" podcasts and videos.
Bills shares, "It all started with a message I shared at a men's conference about God's perspective compared to ours. A prophetic challenge was presented to me by the other speaker of the conference to seek to put that message into a book. The result was the first manuscript, which then became two more manuscripts and then the "12 Keys [to Understanding and Experiencing God's Perspective]" book. In this book, I went back through the first three manuscripts and compiled the information that did not get used it the 12 Keys and condensed it into what I suppose you can call a prequel book. This book has some personal testimony in it and a lot of the steps documenting us putting everything under the microscope of the Father's Word that led to where we are today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Bills's new book is an exceptional volume centering around one's relationship with Christ, and how one's perspective is not always the same vision God has for one's life.
In this work, the author discusses themes that will make Christians rethink their lives and relationships with their higher powers.
View a synopsis of "The Perspective Factor: Our Perspective vs. Our Creator's Perspective" on YouTube.
