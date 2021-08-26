MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soul Sojournal": a powerful arrangement of lyrical poetry. "Soul Sojournal" is the creation of published author Robert Bishop, a native of Blackpool, England, who later settled in Naples, Florida. He is a preacher, educator, and dedicated theologian.
Bishop shares, "Sojourn: to dwell or abide as an exile or stranger in a foreign land.
"'By faith Abraham sojourned in the land of promise as in a strange country' (Hebrews 11:9).
"'Pass the time of your sojourning in fear' (1 Peter 1:17).
"'And God spoke, that his seed should sojourn in a strange land' (Acts 7:6)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Bishop's new book is a moving anthology of writings inspired by the author's faith.
Readers will discover a fresh and thoughtful poetic tone within the carefully selected poems presented in Bishop's current publication. With a deep respect for God and an encouraging hope for others to discover God's love, the author presents a series of thought-provoking poetic works that are sure to inspire readers of any background.
View a synopsis of "Soul Sojournal" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Soul Sojournal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Soul Sojournal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing