MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soul Sojournal": a powerful arrangement of lyrical poetry. "Soul Sojournal" is the creation of published author Robert Bishop, a native of Blackpool, England, who later settled in Naples, Florida. He is a preacher, educator, and dedicated theologian.

Bishop shares, "Sojourn: to dwell or abide as an exile or stranger in a foreign land.

"'By faith Abraham sojourned in the land of promise as in a strange country' (Hebrews 11:9).

"'Pass the time of your sojourning in fear' (1 Peter 1:17).

"'And God spoke, that his seed should sojourn in a strange land' (Acts 7:6)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Bishop's new book is a moving anthology of writings inspired by the author's faith.

Readers will discover a fresh and thoughtful poetic tone within the carefully selected poems presented in Bishop's current publication. With a deep respect for God and an encouraging hope for others to discover God's love, the author presents a series of thought-provoking poetic works that are sure to inspire readers of any background.

