MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finding God's Perfect Love in His Perfect Creation": an illustrated book that describes how God created the Heavens and Earth to provide for His people in every way. "Finding God's Perfect Love in His Perfect Creation" is the creation of published author Robert Davis, a published author, devoted husband, and proud father of five.
Davis shares, "Our loving God created the heavens and the earth for us, His most prized and most perfect creation. So if we His beloved took a moment to take a closer look at all that surrounds us and think of how if was created for us, we would see how truly loved we are. So no matter if you're from a small town or a big city, look at all God's creations and know that is was created for you and that you are loved and know that nothing will ever separate you from God's love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Davis's new book is an enlightening and uplifting read that helps young and adult readers to better understand the story of creation.
With his new book, Davis hopes to bring readers closer to God and help them realize God's immense love for His people.
View a synopsis of "Finding God's Perfect Love in His Perfect Creation" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Finding God's Perfect Love in His Perfect Creation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about Finding God's Perfect Love in His Perfect Creation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
