MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "THE MAGI": a compelling biblical history. "THE MAGI" is the creation of published author, Robert Dietrick.
Dietrick shares, "The story of the Magi has intrigued me for some time. In finishing the book, Joseph—the Hidden Saint, it seemed to me that the Magi who had a small part in the Joseph book needed to be more fully explained, "brought to life," and documented in their own light. Thus, the Magi story came into being. In doing inquiries and searching for evidence of these men, it opened a whole new area of enlightenment and happenings in the "BCE" (before the common era) of the early and late times of the Magi lives and their forefathers. In their story, I explained the beginning of their quest, the times of their journey, and the effect of their lives even on the people of today. It's been an informative and enjoyable journey and has had an everlasting effect on me and probably too on the people reading this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Dietrick's new book is an intriguing history of some of the least known, yet familiar, men of the Bible.
Offering readers a substantially researched history, Dietrick's composition is a wonderfully crafted tale of those who followed the star to reach Jesus on the night of his birth.
