MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Substance Abuse Symptoms and Highly Successful Proven Alleviation Strategies": an intriguing approach to recovery. "Substance Abuse Symptoms and Highly Successful Proven Alleviation Strategies" is the creation of published author Robert E. Bunyard, MS, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era, a former Grand Canyon tour guide, and a retired cowboy.
Bunyard shares, "Chemical dependency and its denial aspects are the heart and soul of one of, if not the greatest, horrific problems in our society, yesterday, today and probably many tomorrows to come!
"How do we deal with it? Well, the most popular world known strategies would be through the following:
1. AA (Alcoholics Anonymous)
2. NA (Narcotics Anonymous)
3. And even GA (Gambling Anonymous)
"The disease is incurable but arrestable using the aforementioned twelve-step programs.
"Well, guess what? After entering an advanced substance drug rehab program in the fall of 1985, I began to slowly realize and learn a better way (especially from a neurological standpoint) to get back on track (so to speak) and even formulated a Super 7-Step Program that works even better! I got it copyrighted through Washington, DC, and you really do need to read it and take it to heart. I won't say all, but most MDs don't even know this!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert E. Bunyard, MS's new book is based on the author's personal experiences with and study of addiction.
Bunyard offers a helping hand through this engaging work in hopes of empowering others to find the strength to break the cycle and become free of addiction.
Consumers can purchase "Substance Abuse Symptoms and Highly Successful Proven Alleviation Strategies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Substance Abuse Symptoms and Highly Successful Proven Alleviation Strategies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing