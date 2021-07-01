MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Self-Esteem Devotional: Passages from God's Word": a motivational key to guide readers to a path of self-love by eliminating factors causing their low self-esteem. Found within the pages of this soul-cleansing literary work are verses and citations from the Bible, the perfect tool for change. "The Self-Esteem Devotional: Passages from God's Word" is the creation of published author Robert Ellis, a virtuous follower of God who spreads the word of the Savior through writing.
Ellis shares, "It is no wonder low self-esteem is a universal concern. Sometimes the whole challenge of life seems to be creating self-esteem out of an environment of wrong-sided life circumstances. And everyone faces the same challenge. This devotional is about strengthening your self-esteem by using a force greater than ourselves—our Creator. This book hopes to open doors to upgraded, enduring self-esteem by citing various Bible passages that may go unnoticed to the casual reader but are rich in targeted application. In them, readers will enter the path to greater appreciation of themselves and acquire what God desires for all of us. God knows the problem of low self-esteem. He sent a Savior who says, 'Ask whatever you wish and it shall be granted to you.' Jesus is the Savior of low self-esteem, too. The Bible is not a self-help book. It is a transformational book. Between its covers lies an expanse of wisdom and knowledge laid out for the reader like a tray full of jewels. Let's uncover some of those jewels as they apply to broken self-esteem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Ellis's new book is a life-changing piece for anyone who struggles with low self-appreciation and self-love. It is a publication that inspires one to change their self-perceptions, with God's glory and ever ready helping hand on the frontline.
View a synopsis of "The Self-Esteem Devotional: Passages from God's Word" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Self-Esteem Devotional: Passages from God's Word" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
