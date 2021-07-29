MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Earth Plan 4C: The Aquarian Plan of Peace": a potent argument for the age of humanitarianism. "Earth Plan 4C: The Aquarian Plan of Peace" is the creation of published author Robert Emmett Burke, who was born to Irish immigrant parents in Olean, New York, as a twin on St. Patrick's Day. He is a graduate of the University of Buffalo and has worked in industry as a product and systems designer, as well as a business owner. Burke is an army veteran who served in France and Germany and worked as a French interpreter at ports in France. He is happily married with four children and currently lives in Florida.
Burke shares, "'In my everyday system of living I have discovered many things that deal with the body, mind, and spirit of all mankind and a balance in health, wealth, and happiness. In my endeavors to fulfill the cosmic purpose of the self, I find deep importance in writing of the truth I know of the dawning new age of Aquarius,' says Breeze.
"The patterns of world-peace lie before us. Understanding is our goal and as consciousness grows it will occupy minds that are now idle in paranoia, releasing this energy toward positive economic rehabilitation and achievement of the Aquarian American dream.
"Earth Plan 4-C is a book about the new age revelation. It will enlighten your search for true inner peace of the total self, which can become a positive timed force of regeneration for both yourself and all who share your existence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Emmett Burke's new book is a fascinating and inspiring discussion of social and political changes that mankind may see within the near future.
The author's writing on the Aquarian Plan of Peace is an engaging and stimulating argument for shifting focus to a more humanitarian platform filled with cooperation and peace.
