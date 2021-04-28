MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Life": a brilliant key to unraveling the wisdom behind the different passages of the Word of God. "The Book of Life" is the creation of published author Robert Ewings, a devoted Christian and a skilled writer.
Ewings shares, "The intent of this Bible study is to make the scripture open and rewarding book for the serious and committed Bible student, while at the same time presenting a meaningful Bible for the general reader.
"The publisher is pleased to present to labors of learned and reverent men who have sought to clarify the meaning of the scriptures and bring the treasures of God's Holy Word into the possession of the reader.
"The text is that of the bestselling English Bible translation of all time, believing that the words of scripture penned in the English language were inspired by God. A version of this beauty affects the English language to this day, and this will be spoken powerfully to generation, giving wisdom that leads to salvation, that men may serve Christ to the glory of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Ewings's new book is a well-written guide that allows the reader to get a better understanding as they delve into the Bible, acting as a roadmap for man to navigate themselves within its pages.
