"The Liberation of John Gruneburg" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert H. Laudeman is a compelling narrative that follows the life of a dedicated Naval Officer struggling with PTSD as friends and family rally to help heal from a series of life-altering missions.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Liberation of John Gruneburg": a cerebral work that explores personal and mental health challenges. "The Liberation of John Gruneburg" is the creation of published author Robert H. Laudeman, a retired federal employee with years of experience creating technical documents and reports in both industry and government
Laudeman shares, "The Liberation of John Gruneburg is a suspense novel whose theme is the timeless struggle of good over evil. This fictional narrative focuses on an exceptional Naval Officer who is devoted to duty, honor, and country.
"The main character, John Gruneburg, struggles to escape from memories of his past. He becomes his own defender and prosecutor, knowing his past actions were wrong while trying to justify why he did not have the moral strength to reject the unethical orders imposed upon him. Reoccurring nightmares, tied to John's violent past and connected to his entanglement with a top-secret CIA covert operation, lead to John's treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"Always loyal to the chain of command, John perseveres to complete each mission, being told that he is saving American lives. Psychologically broken, his sense of right versus wrong is overshadowed by his dedication to duty. Lifelong family friends come to his rescue by combining their energies to support John's struggle to avoid the efforts of corrupt officials to frame him for crimes that he did not commit. In the end, John finds liberation from his past through the inspiration and support of dedicated friends and colleagues."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert H. Laudeman's new book is a compelling and revamped second edition.
Laudeman offers readers an engaging fiction that will have readers on the edge of their seats as they witness an honorable man's struggle.
