MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Transformation of John Gruneburg": an engaging continuation to the author's espionage riddled series. "The Transformation of John Gruneburg" is the creation of published author Robert H. Laudeman, a retired federal employee with years of experience creating technical documents and reports in both industry and government.
Laudeman shares, "The Transformation of John Gruneburg is a suspense novel whose theme is the timeless struggle of good over evil. This fictional narrative focuses on an exceptional Naval Officer whose devotion to duty, honor, and country entangles him in rogue missions tied to a top secret CIA covert operation.
"Always loyal to the chain of command, he perseveres to complete each mission, being told that he is saving American lives. Psychologically broken, his sense of right versus wrong is overshadowed by his dedication to duty. The main character, John Gruneburg, struggles to escape from memories of his past. He becomes his own defender and prosecutor, knowing his past actions were wrong, while trying to justify why he did not have the moral strength to reject the orders that were imposed upon him. Reoccurring nightmares associated with his violent past lead to John's treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"In book 3 of the series, The Transformation of John Gruneburg describes the accomplishments that lead to unmeasured pride for John and his family, experiencing the privilege to serve one's country while doing something that he enjoyed. Yet John has his moments when he contemplates the depth of his inner fears. Is he concerned that his reputation would be destroyed if his past was revealed, and he was identified as an assassin? Are his reoccurring nightmares associated with his violent past? Are the memories of past missions surfacing feelings of regret for what he had done? Or are his nightmares tied to his fear that his past will be exposed? What did he fear the most? Each time he went through the agony of introspective analysis, self-examining his own conscience, he ended with the same conclusion. It all came down to the fact that he must continue to conceal his past. His involvement with the CIA must remain hidden. Recognizing the government's investment in John's education and training, influential colleagues come to his aid. John struggles to suppress memories of the life he led as a CIA assassin, but in the end, a transformed Lieutenant Commander John Gruneburg rises from the ashes of his past."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert H. Laudeman's new book is the third and final installment to the John Gruneburg series, which follows The Liberation of John Gruneburg and The Transition of John Gruneburg.
Laudeman presents a compelling arrangement of characters and circumstance within the pages of this exciting fiction.
