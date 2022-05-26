"The Identity Revolt" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Hupsel is an engaging novel that finds a determined young man facing down past traumas and fighting to find the truth.
"The Identity Revolt": an enjoyable fiction that explores the concept of human identity. "The Identity Revolt" is the creation of published author Robert Hupsel, an engineering graduate who served with the Air Force as an automation engineer and later dedicated his career to mechatronic and robotic engineering.
Hupsel shares, "The future will always be yours, and no matter what, you will be the only one in charge of it. However, in our childhood, our destination is something unpredictable, because someone might set or draw an uncertain line that would make big impact to our future.
"How would you feel when you see that you are the only one different? The real story takes place in 1958 in São Miguel Paulista, Brazil. The display in my cover book reveals that the Identity Revolt is dragged by a huge balloon, carrying so many secrets, involving several people who only see their side, who do not worry if they will hurt someone or not especially of their own blood.
"As it was mentioned above, Richard's future had so many plots without any remorse. He starts to face the effect of those plots, even when he was only five years old, growing on a totally and completely different neighborhood that had nothing to do with his native way. His story was hiding for more than two decades. After many things tried to direct him which way to go, he realized that he needed to put an end to that mystery.
"He decides go and uncover about everything that was creating a huge revolt about of his own identity, which was the starting point, which was on the other side of the world, a different country with a different language and culture. That decision took him to find out the whole truth about his identity, and it almost cost him his life, when he ended up in a deep comma, after he discovered all terrible things, especially where he came from.
"He did whatever it took to gain back all his power, and everyone involved in that mystery, one way or another, has paid for what they did, the hard way, but they did. The strange thing was that after many years, they realized what they had lost, so they tried to get closer to Richard, but he didn't want to get involved with them; after all he wanted to forget all those people and live in peace with only one identity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Hupsel's new book will have readers rooting for success when Richard begins to unravel the secrets of those around him.
Hupsel draws from a true story and intermingles fictional accounts to present a finely balanced tale of growth and self-discovery.
