MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When You Have No Fear": an engaging story taken from the real-life circumstances that the two authors have faced in the sixty years of their union. In this poignant work, the couple shares how communication and assurance are essential in a marital relationship. "When You Have No Fear" is the creation of published authors Robert J. Allen, a consultant and mentor to more than eighty religious orders and non-profit charities and an advocate for Mentally Retarded Citizens who leads their fight for local rights; and Dorothy A. Allen, an established poet, an avid quilter, and a fervent churchgoer at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. Together, the couple resides at Arlington, Texas.
The Allens share, "When you have no fear is a true-life story of a middle-class couple who held on to three important elements in life: faith, love, and trust. Without faith in God, his son Jesus Christ, and love for Creation, there is no need to exist.
"The bond of love that transcends all circumstances becomes the most valuable of the ways a marriage can continue. Two of these elements are possible because of the gift of trust. Without trust, we cannot live with or without fear; trust is the unknown ingredient that allows two people to move beyond hate, suspicion, uncertainty and the willingness to just give up.
"The book shares that open weakness of allowing pride to overshadow humility, greed to overtake responsibility, and faith that gives strength to accept one's errors.
"'circumstance does not dictate the results,' unless you allow your weakness to control your destiny."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert J. Allen and Dorothy A. Allen's new book is a deeply absorbing journal that gives several insights about marriage.
View a synopsis of "When You Have No Fear" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When You Have No Fear" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When You Have No Fear,", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing