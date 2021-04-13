MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "War Gate: A Hole In The Wall": a well-written manuscript that puts one on a spiritual journey across the biblical truths about the gates of war, God's spirits, spiritual interventions, and many others. "War Gate: A Hole In The Wall" is the creation of published author Robert Jackson, a pastor who has fulfilled fifty-four years of ministry. He is currently the Lord's counselor and continues in pastoring, evangelism, and writing new books.
Jackson shares, "World wars opened the gate for the creation of the United Nations on October 24, 1945. The UN edict gave legal birth to the nation of Israel on May 14, 1948, which opened the gate to the end-times (Isa. 66:8). President Trump's action of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem on May 14, 2018, opened the gate for Jerusalem's legal status as the historical capital of Israel, which opened the gate to the fulfillment of our prophetic times (Zech. 12:3). Christ's resurrection on the sixteenth day of the Jewish month, Nisan AD 28, opened the gate for the resurrection of the saints. 'For many bodies of the saints arose' (Matt. 27:52). The birth of the church in the Jewish month Sivan on the Feast day of Pentecost AD 28 opened the gate to 'kingdom warfare.' Like a mighty wind with tongues of fire, the Holy Spirit came upon warriors of the faith with power to fight at the 'war gate, a hole in the wall.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Jackson's new book is an important discourse that will bring a different perspective and a clearer understanding of the world that one is living in. Woven with scriptural foundation, this novel looks deep into the truths of faith.
