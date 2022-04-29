"Collection of Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Joseph Crawford, DMin is an engaging arrangement of poetry created through the author's personal moments of reflection and divine inspiration.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Collection of Poems": a thoughtful arrangement of poetry. "Collection of Poems" is the creation of published author Robert Joseph Crawford, DMin, a dedicated family man and pastor of Bethel Baptist Church and a fabrication welder by trade. He received his Master of Divinity from Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and his Doctor of Ministry from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
Crawford shares, "This collection that you are holding is truly intended to be a didactic, educational teaching, or pedagogic blessing. How can such a claim be made? It is for this expressed purpose these poems were intuitively written. They enable the searching, inquisitive reader to see the unseen and to perceive thoughts and ideas, which are normally not perceivable. Therefore, the accolades for this work go to one eminently greater than the author.
"The poems in this book flow through the writer but not from him. As far as he can tell, they come from a treasure trove of poems found somewhere in the ethereal or heavenly realm. These poems serve an ethically virtuous purpose. They come to speak to you the reader. These words give voice to your circumstances, issues, and stresses or the circumstances of someone you love. And if comprehended right, they bring answers to questions, enlightenment to souls, and solutions to quandaries.
"For unexplainable reasons, on the author's part, you have been drawn intuitively to this work. Interestingly, you will discover that the information and understanding it brings already resides within. This work is on the outside, witnessing to what you already know to be true. For readers who have doubted themselves in the past, this work comes to restore your faith. In a mysterious way, you know this to be true!
"The author cannot take credit, for we iterate the fact that these words are not from him. You are beloved by one who is eternally greater! This one speaks to your hearts through the poems of this collection."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Joseph Crawford, DMin's new book will captivate the spirit and inspire the soul as readers consider the message of faith found within each verse.
Crawford shares in hopes of helping others to find and nurture a strong connection with God as they reflect upon the powerful messages of faith woven throughout this creative collection.
Consumers can purchase "Collection of Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Collection of Poems," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing