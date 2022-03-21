ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Kaminski, a one-hundred-ton master/captain, AB unlimited, STCW, RFPNW, TOAR, science officer, fifteen years and counting, has completed his new book "The Hungry Sailor": an excellent sailor's cookbook and manual containing sea wisdom and galley skills. This is a good companion for the sailor seeking the knowledge to get by at sea.
Kaminski shares, "Within these pages, you, the unsalted nut that has chosen to go down to where land meets water and put to sea, will find the most critical secrets of survival at sea, galley duty, and how not to kill any sailors.
"There are twenty-eight days at seas worth of salty culinary galley magic in these pages plus more. So settle in, boys and girls, you've signed on for the adventure of a lifetime, and if you're reading this just before your first hitch at sea, it's the beginning of your adventure. Congratulations and see ya around the harbor."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Kaminski's unvarnished stories and survival secrets will help new sailors as they sail aboard and begin their next chapter at sea. This tugboat cookbook and guide will be their key!
Readers who wish to experience this well-written work can purchase "The Hungry Sailor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing