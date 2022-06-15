"A Heart's Challenge" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Meeks is an engaging tale of life on the road in search of success and love as a young man freshly off the family farm discovers a world of unexpected wonders and danger.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Heart's Challenge": a delightful fiction that takes readers on an unexpected journey. "A Heart's Challenge" is the creation of published author Robert Meeks, an Air Force veteran who has been married for over fifty-four years to a beloved wife with whom he shares a son.
Meeks shares, "A Heart's Challenge is about a young boy who was brought up on a farm in England in severe poverty with dreams of being able to rub two coins together. Running away from home was his only option, and in doing so, he began his adventure of finding his fortune and the love of his life all before his twenty-first birthday. It was a hard road, but he never wavered in his beliefs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Meeks's new book starts off with a bang as a young boy runs away from home in search of something more in his life.
Meeks paints a vivid tale within the pages of this compelling novella that will take readers into faraway lands of unanticipated adventures.
