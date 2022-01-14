MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Elf NOT on the Shelf: Gilbert Small's Journey": a delightful journey that explores the meaning of life and joy. "The Elf NOT on the Shelf: Gilbert Small's Journey" is the creation of published authors Robert N. Ruesch and David P. Semeyn. Ruesch is the author of two other works, In the Warmth of the Shadow and When We Were Pioneers, and resides in Colorado with his high school sweetheart, Barbara. Semeyn serves as Executive Director of African Children's Mission and holds a Master of Divinity. Semeyn is happily married to his loving wife, Erin, with whom he raises a beloved son, Daniel, in Kentucky.
Ruesch and Semeyn share, "Gilbert Small is no ordinary elf. He is not content sitting on a shelf as he believes there is more to life than being a shelf elf. So, Gilbert decides to find out the meaning of life and joy by jumping off the shelf and asking all that he encounters, 'Where do I find the meaning of life and joy?'
"Join Gilbert in his quest as he finds the true meaning of life and joy. Gilbert's journey is from December 1st to December 25th as he discovers what he is searching for."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruesch and Semeyn's new book is an exciting faith-based Christmas tale.
The authors share in hopes of inspiring the next generation of believers to understand and appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase "The Elf NOT on the Shelf: Gilbert Small's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Elf NOT on the Shelf: Gilbert Small's Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
