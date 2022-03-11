MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"We're Not Soldiers": a gripping tale of faith and survival. "We're Not Soldiers" is the creation of published authors Robert Nelson and Ronald Nelson, a duo team of brothers from Oregon. Robert is a loving husband and father of twelve who enjoys action films. Ronald offers a unique perspective into the human heart as a Catholic priest.
Nelson and Nelson share, "Imagine a world where the COVID-19 virus turned out to be something much worse, a modern plague of biblical proportions. In a little farming town in Oregon, John Fide and his family find themselves in just such a scenario. One terrible day, John finds himself surrounded by death, and the entire world is devastated by the modern-day plague. The majority of the population throughout the world has been taken by the plague. Inexplicably, John and his family seem immune to the plague. Suddenly, all the things that John and his family had relied on are useless: money, credit cards, cell phones, and computers. The whole infrastructure of society is gone. Soon there is no electricity, and water no longer flows through the faucets. There is no longer a government; there are no police or emergency personnel that can be called upon for help. Now, John and his family can only rely on themselves, their faith, and their own ingenuity to survive. However, as if the struggle to survive after the plague is not enough, there is a growing evil on the horizon that is threatening to take away all that they have built, threatening even to take their lives. Through triumph and tragedy, and a little help from above, John must find a way to protect those he loves while holding on to his faith, his humor, his integrity, and his sanity in a dog-eat-dog world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Nelson and Ronald Nelson's new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see what awaits the Fide family.
Nelson and Nelson pack a punch in this flagship novel of apocalyptic proportions.
