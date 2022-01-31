MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Take 10 Years to Write a Book (and Rediscover Your Faith Along the Way)": an encouraging and spiritually stimulating reflection. "How to Take 10 Years to Write a Book (and Rediscover Your Faith Along the Way)" is the creation of published author Robert Patterson Sr., a Texas native who lives in the Houston area with his beloved wife.
Patterson Sr. shares, "After cancer strikes, a middle-aged couple drop everything, sell most of their belongings, buy an old motor home and utility trailer, and set out on a five-month journey around the country. A few years later, tragedy strikes, and the husband begins his struggle to get the story published and begin fulfilling his dream of starting a nonprofit organization.
"Along the way, his faith is rediscovered, life happens, and he finds out that all it takes to get the job done is persistence and a resolve to finish the project—all found from within the heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Patterson Sr.'s new book will inspire and encourage readers of any background as they discover a life experience filled with hope and faith.
Patterson Sr.'s unique journey is an engaging balance of reflection, spiritual growth, and appreciation for God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "How to Take 10 Years to Write a Book (and Rediscover Your Faith Along the Way)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Take 10 Years to Write a Book (and Rediscover Your Faith Along the Way)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing