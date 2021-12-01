NORRISTOWN, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Porter, has completed his new book "9BD": a gripping work that describes how Robert, who In
less than two years, having established a successful patrol record with his partner, Pete Forjohn, was
assigned to 9 BD (Ninth District Burglary Detail), a plainclothes unit.
Porter writes, "A police officer is someone who protects and serves their community—continuously working changing shifts and leaving family and loved ones at home. A police officer puts on a uniform and goes to work every day with the knowledge that they may not be returning home to their loved ones at the end of their shift. They risk their lives every day just doing their job. A Police Officer comes into contact with all sorts of people—people of different ages, races, ethnic backgrounds—people of different social and economic circumstances. They interact with people seeking safety from criminals and with criminals committing all types of crimes."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Porter's riveting story details how because of their many arrests and convictions, a second burglary unit was started in this district, and their call sign was changed from 9BD to 9BD-1. The second unit was then called 9BD-2.
Through both burglary detail activities, the city of Philadelphia was given a grant from the state to form a citywide unit called Act 1 and Act 2. He and his partner Pete served on the Ninth District Burglary Detail on 9BD-1 for thirteen years. They had over 1,400 arrests with a 98 percent conviction rate. They received over twenty-two commendations, including one from the citizens of Philadelphia called the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Award (which is the one he's most proud of). Having served on the burglary detail for thirteen years and working for six different captains, they were then transferred back to uniform patrol. After serving a total of twenty-three years, he retired on July 1, 1992. His partner Pete Forjohn retired a year later.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing book can purchase "9BD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
