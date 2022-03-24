"Running Marathons in 50 States and 7 Continents: A Runner's Inspirational Adventure Around the World" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Preston is an engaging look into the author's experiences with the highs and lows of being a dedicated marathon participant.
Preston shares, "I love to run, and my love for running has taken me all around the world. From Boston and New York to Antarctica and South Africa, I have gotten to see some of the most beautiful scenery on the planet. I have run one hundred fifteen marathons in all fifty states as well as the seven continents. Like all athletes, I have had setbacks. Through faith, perseverance, and determination I have kept going and learned that the human will is powerful.
Perseverance is one of my favorite words. I recently read about Walt Disney. While everyone knows the iconic brand of Disney, the story of how Walt Disney created the empire is very inspiring. As a young man, Walt Disney was fired from a local newspaper as his boss thought he lacked creativity. After a failed animation company went under, he was barely able to pay his bills, even ate dog food to survive.
"With his last few dollars, Walt Disney made his way to Hollywood to try and make it big. Unfortunately, his early time in Hollywood was just as bad. He was told Mickey Mouse would fail, faced constant rejection, and seemed destined to never succeed. But Walt persisted and went on to grow the company with amusement parks, feature films, and is known as a cultural icon.
"Learn to take a calculated risk and don't stop doing what you love just because the world has shown you obstacles. Ironically, years later, Walt's Disney acquired the Kansas City Star newspaper—the one that said he lacked creativity all those years ago.
"One of my goals in writing a book is to inspire people to dream big, whether it is running or something else. Do not let anyone, including yourself, say that a goal is impossible or unattainable!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Preston's new book offers a powerful message that encourages each reader that if they can dream it, they can achieve it.
