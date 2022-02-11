MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Surprise, I Am Still Here, To Tell My Story, After Many Years": an engaging look into a life of unexpected adventure and deep faith. "Surprise, I Am Still Here, To Tell My Story, After Many Years" is the creation of published author Robert Ray Swan, a loving husband and Vietnam veteran.
Swan shares, "He was called into the Army by the US Army Draft by being number one on the draft schedule in the town of Albia, Iowa. He was just graduating from high school and was waiting to go to college. The army gave him one week to enlist or be drafted. He went and took he entrance test and scored 140. He went into the medical field. He took a twenty-week training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and a twelve weeks' training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, at medical school basic. I did not tell you about his childhood or his other struggles in life. It could play a big role how his life will be in Vietnam.
"He spends four and a half years in Vietnam. Why is the big question! This soldier become a very brave and one of the greatest medics in Vietnam history. His courage and diligence were able to help save many soldiers' lives. He was able to deliver nine babies under enemy fire. His survival technics helped him live to see freedom where others gave up on him. Read the book. You will see how brave he is."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Ray Swan's new book offers readers a fascinating look into the author's most cherished and challenging memories.
Swan invites readers to witness a life lived in courage, determination, and trust in God.
