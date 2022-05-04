"The Mystery of Yahweh Revealed: Understanding the Godhead and Elohim" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Russell Marquardt is a carefully presented discussion that balances comparative religion and common misconceptions within the Christian faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 -- "The Mystery of Yahweh Revealed: Understanding the Godhead and Elohim" is the creation of published author Robert Russell Marquardt, who found writing inspiration during a seventeen-year period while living in a small, remote Alaskan town.
Marquardt shares, "Mankind exhibits a habit of devising objects to worship, ranging from real and imagined beings, which became commonly accepted over time in their human societies. No efforts were spared as they created elaborate rituals and places of worship replete with idols in various forms and splendor. Generations of followers of charismatic leaders cause the masses to often accept new and radical teachings resulting in the surfacing of yet another religious sect. Using the element of fear regarding the assurance of their salvation has caused entire generations of followers to submit to man-made religious forms.
"This book both exposes false religious concepts and focuses on the proven existence of the only true royalty that has brought all spiritual and material objects into existence.
"The author asks the reader to have an open mind uncluttered by the influences of current religious beliefs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Russell Marquardt's new book is a thought-provoking treatise on who and what God is.
Marquardt presents a straightforward overview of his personal study of scripture and what mankind understands of God within the pages of this articulate work.
