MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I.N.R.I. - A Righteous Man": a potent tale of the Passion. "I.N.R.I. - A Righteous Man" is the creation of published author, Robert Ryan, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ryan shares, "Everyone is familiar with the story of Jesus's Passion to varying degrees. What is not known in those three to four days are the events, circumstances, and attitudes of the Roman procurator Pontius Pilate. This is a story of fiction and is not designed as a defense of Pilate. It portrays the events from a Roman standpoint."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Ryan's new book invites readers into the midst of the turbulent days of the Passion as Jesus prepares for his crucifixion.
With a deep understanding of the Bible story, Ryan introduces an alternative perspective as told by the Roman, Pontius Pilate, as he sentences Jesus to death.
