MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Decisions, Decisions": a potent narrative that dives into the darker side of familial relations with an unexpected outcome. "Decisions, Decisions" is the creation of published author Robert W. Foster, a retired civil engineer, an Air Force veteran, a widower, a loving father and grandfather, and a former president of the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping and of the Federation Internationale de Geometre.
Foster shares, "A family crisis sends young Jim Fletcher away from home, alienating him from his parents, Thomas and Jean. While Jean grieves, Thomas continues on with his business providing engineering services in the land development industry of eastern Massachusetts. After three years on the West Coast, Jim makes what he calls a life-faith decision, returns home, and challenges his father. But a disinterested Thomas is preoccupied in a large project for Simon Steele, an important client, and an intellectual debate begins between father and son. The cynical Thomas, it turns out, has had a surprising history that puts him at odds with his proselytizing son; it becomes a classic struggle between the generations. In the meantime, Sally, Jim's high school sweetheart, has had a bitter experience that sends her not only from Jim but from her own parents as well while the heartbroken Jean mourns the loss of the two people in the world she loved most.
"This story of family division is told by Thomas, confused in his own conflict of doubt and belief. His refuge is in his work where he is confident in his technical and business ability and is able to turn his attention from family turmoil to the planning, permitting, and development of Steeleworks Communities—until he is forced to consider the schism between himself and his own father. 'How could it be that this lad had forced me into a position where I must confront my own denials and the gulf I had created between myself and my own father?' Thomas asks himself.
"And what is the meaning of decisions made long ago?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert W. Foster's new book will pull at the heartstrings of many with its real-world feel.
Foster offers a compelling and articulate work that will take readers on a journey through the generations.
Consumers can purchase "Decisions, Decisions" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Decisions, Decisions," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing