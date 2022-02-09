MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mental and Spiritual Wellness: For the Post-COVID-19 Cosmetologist": a thoughtful and encouraging approach to growth and healing. "Mental and Spiritual Wellness: For the Post-COVID-19 Cosmetologist" is the creation of published author Robin "Honey" George, a 2005 graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 2006, George became a licensed cosmetologist, and in 2013, she started her own brand of educational and inspirational hair training sessions called the Honey George experience.
George shares, "This book contains potentially dangerous information for being set free from mental torment through the finished work of Jesus Christ! It is an amazing and practical read, full of useful tools for tearing down negative thinking while offering God's word in a step-by-step approach to change.
"In March of 2020, we all experienced the global pandemic, resulting in the shutdown of our economy. The things we trusted and sought comfort in were no longer accessible to us. All we had were the people in our homes and the hope in our hearts.
"As a service-based independent contractor, it wasn't just my business that was hit hard by the economic breakdown. My mind and faith and trust in God were all challenged by this difficult season.
"In the middle of all of this panic and unrest is where I found His strength made perfect in my weakness. I learned to reflect on my past experience and apply God's word in a practical way that brought healing to my mind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin "Honey" George's new book will encourage and nurture a strong urge for a return to faith.
George draws from personal experience to aid others facing similar difficulties.
