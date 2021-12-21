MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Recurring Adventures of Beau and Bailea": a delightful faith-based tale that will entertain the imagination. "The Recurring Adventures of Beau and Bailea" is the creation of published author Rocky Angelette.
Angelette shares, "Have you ever experienced a period in your life where all was right and there wasn't a thing in the world that could stop the excitement you were experiencing? If you have, then you and Beau would have been in great company with each other. Beau was at the height of his running adventures and destroying competition as if they were flat out standing still. Why, he was the fastest duck to ever waddle the face of that tri-county area and winning many gold medals back to back to back! Beau thought there wasn't a force on earth that could wreck the dreams that he was living until that force arrived.
"Paddling for his life, Beau found himself in the most horrific of circumstances that would bring his running career to an abrupt halt. Shortly after Beau's run-in, he finds himself in a world that he didn't expect to find himself in. Greeted by a very enthusiastic goat named Sir Billiam, Beau finds himself at the gates of heaven. Though Beau is very much alive, nothing has prepared him for what is about to happen next. Presented before Papa Bear Himself, Beau's adventures in running are but specks of dust compared to what Papa has in store for him.
"But what's an adventure without the accompaniment of an overenergetic and spunky hunting dog named Bailea? With a cast over one leg and a key around his neck, Beau and Bailea set out to do what heroes do—hero stuff! Because just when you think one chapter of adventures is finished, a whole new world of others begins to take flight! ZOOP!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rocky Angelette's new book offers young readers an important lesson about God through a fun-filled tale.
Pairing a unique narrative with vibrant imagery, Angelette offers an encouraging message to young readers.
