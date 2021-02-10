MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ready to Change: Without Change There Is No Change": a thought-provoking key to attain improvement and transformation in life with pages that will bring understanding to the essential factors that influence positive and long-lasting changes. "Ready to Change: Without Change There Is No Change" is the creation of published author Rocky Steinert, a licensed professional counselor and a licensed marriage and family therapist for individuals of all ages and marriages.
Steinert shares, "Have you ever felt like there were things in your life that you wanted to or maybe even needed to change? Who has not? While this book was never intended to be a comprehensive work on all the areas that might need to change in our lives, it can provide you with a starting place and some thoughts which should help you along the way. In this book, you will be challenged to look at several areas of your life. Hopefully, you will see the areas that you need to work on the most and that you will find the strength and courage to let God guide you and change your life into what he truly wants you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rocky Steinert's new book is a brilliant exposition that will provide a guide for every individual who wants to make a change in different areas of their lives. It will also remind one that if change isn't acted upon, then change will never manifest.
