MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Second Killing of Christ": a gripping Christian fiction and creation of published author Rod Morris, a retired executive for the US government that has worked in key roles to improve relations and investment environments in difficult emerging markets in the broader Middle East.
Morris shares, "The Second Killing of Christ is a chillingly conceivable tale of a small group of retired US Special Forces so frustrated over the general indifference to the persecution and purging of Christians in Syria and Iraq that they take matters into their own hands.
"If POTUS, Congress, the media, and even the pope will do nothing while Christians are brutalized and driven from their homes, they will form their own rogue, unaffiliated military unit to hunt down and deal with ISIS culprits at a level of unbridled brutality meant to send an unmistakable message that Christians will no longer be passive. describes a suspenseful effort to protect the Western world from those who seek to clone Christ and destroy the very foundation of Christianity.
"They are unaware that one of the groups they are hunting has discovered and stolen relics containing the blood DNA of Christ that had been hidden in an ancient Syrian monastery for the last 1,500 years. They and their royal Qatari sponsor are resolved to use this genetic material to destroy Christianity by cloning Christ. If Christ can be cloned, he cannot possibly be God. The logic is irrefutable. If God is the Creator of all things, he himself could not be created or duplicated, and conversely, his duplication would be undeniable proof that he was just another man. That would mean that Christianity is fundamentally a hoax and will collapse from its own deceit.
"At roughly the same time that POTUS is informed of the plot to clone Christ, he is also made aware of these rogue operators killing ISIS in Syria. He realizes that the potential success of the destruction of Christianity would have a devastating impact on almost every conceivable aspect of international affairs—world, national, and Middle East peace—and the social fabric of Western societies: religious, moral, economic, and educational. Christian charitable and social organizations and primary and secondary schools and universities would disappear. The stock exchange would tank, prices would rise, unemployment would skyrocket, etc. The dominoes would fall for decades. He knows that he must act but realizes that it would be political suicide to do anything appearing to support Christianity. He sees an opportunity to blackmail this rogue Christian group in Syria as his front to foil the ISIS plot and seize the relics.
"Iranian intelligence, however, has also discovered the Sunni ISIS plot and its potential for wreaking havoc in the Christian world. The mullahs will do everything in their power to assure that the Shia of Iran and not the Sunni dogs of ISIS are the instrument of Christianity's destruction."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rod Morris's new book is a thrilling adventure to save religious relics from falling into the wrong hands.
