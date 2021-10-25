MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Articles of Faith: For Such a Time as This...": a potent exploration of scriptural lessons. "Articles of Faith: For Such a Time as This..." is the creation of published author Rodney Robinson, a loving husband and father who is the senior pastor of New Assurance Baptist Church in San Diego, CA. Robinson holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from Strayer University. As visiting professor of accounting and finance at DeVry University, he equips future business leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to impact the global business environment.
Robinson shares, "How does one see their way clearly in a fog of problems and dilemmas? Where should one turn to get answers to life's most difficult questions? The author uses powerful narratives drawn from the Scriptures to inform, equip, and empower people with the ammunition they need to combat the fiery darts of the adversary. Take a journey with the author as he explores strategies for cultivating a relationship with God through an in-depth relationship with Jesus Christ. We are in a fight for our souls. The good news is we are not alone in the battle. The same promise that Jesus made to his followers over two thousand years ago is available to us today. 'Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world' (Matthew 28:20).
"In a time when we are bombarded with a variety of negative and stressful messages, this author uses the comfort of the Scriptures to encourage the hearts of people from all walks of life.
"In this exquisite anthology, the author passionately conveys the tumultuous circumstances, exhilarating triumphs, and rewarding experiences of God's people. The author uses powerful illustrations and profound analyses to present the manifold grace of God through his Son, Jesus Christ. You will not want to put down this masterful conversation that encourages the heart, soothes the soul, and uplifts the spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney Robinson's new book is a passionate examination of God's Word in varying circumstances.
Robinson's passion for spreading the Word is apparent within this impassioned discussion filled with helpful spiritual tools.
