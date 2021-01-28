MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Redemption Forever": a brilliant exposition that will help transform one's thinking of the Word, their faith, and God; and bring them closer to His grace. "Redemption Forever" is the creation of published author Rodolfo Gaila, a promising writer who wishes to spread Jesus's good news of salvation.
Gaila shares, "'For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their lawless deeds I will remember no more' (Hebrews 8:12 NKJV).
"The book Redemption Forever reveals the foundation of life and directs the readers in discovering the will of God that love brought man's life into the paradise kingdom. The Holy Scripture tells you the Way, the Truth, and the Life from the beginning because the Lord God Almighty never leave nor forsake us and have had made the heavenly paradise for man to be together with Him. Also included are prayers for faith and worship. In addition, the Redemption Forever book contains beautiful historical and inspiring illustrations of holy sites."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodolfo Gaila's new book is an uplifting and spirit-strengthening work for the believer as it inspires them into meditation and worship while helping them navigate into the truths of God and His Word.
View a synopsis of "Redemption Forever" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Redemption Forever" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Redemption Forever," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
