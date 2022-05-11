"A Tale of the Holy Cross: 'Truly this man was the son of God!'" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rodrigo D. Cruz is a compelling narrative that shares with readers a unique perspective of biblical times.
Cruz shares, "Narcissus is a senior Roman officer who served in Germania, Jerusalem and Britannia.
Cruz shares, "Narcissus is a senior Roman officer who served in Germania, Jerusalem and Britannia.
"He supervised the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. He was present during the Resurrection and the Ascension.
"He saved the Blessed Virgin Mary by securing her safe passage to Ephesus, Turkey.
"He was instrumental in the total destruction of the temple in Jerusalem.
"Most of all, he experienced the saving power of the Blood and Water of Jesus Christ.
"But now, the Holy Spirit in the form of a dove has entered the room calling for the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodrigo D. Cruz's new book is a concise and impactful historical fiction.
Cruz presents a dynamic Christian fiction that is certain to ignite the imagination as readers take a trip back to the days of Jesus.
