MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hi Peta, Fire Hair": a gripping narrative of the Old West that sees the dichotomy of culture that caused untold heartbreak for many. "Hi Peta, Fire Hair" is the creation of published author Roger Mac.
Mac shares, "Hi Peta, Fire Hair is about a boy deserted by a father that didn't know he existed, nor did he care, because of his lust for gold. He was raised by a mother who tried hard but whose efforts were not enough, then to the whims of a drunken stepfather; Daniel Baker hated his life.
"He was captured by the Sioux and sentenced to die only to be rescued by an old Indian woman sent out on the prairie to die. Now Daniel Baker had one purpose and one purpose only and that was to become a Sioux warrior making every person that was an enemy of the Sioux his enemy and that included the white man. Daniel Baker rose out of the ashes of his white world and became a powerful Sioux warrior known as Hi Peta, Fire Hair."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Mac's new book is a fascinating tale that hints at classic Old West adventure novels.
Mac's love of crafting Western tales is on display within the pages of this engaging and emotional tale of a young man's fight for survival.
