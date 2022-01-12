PROSPECT, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roger N. Leight, an outdoor enthusiast who has deep interest in American history and genealogy, has completed his new book "Genevieve": an enthralling time travel fiction depicting the brutality of war. Two brothers from the modern era get transported into the world where surviving is considered a privilege.
Leight shares, "Genevieve is the first in a series of books that will make up The Portal in Time series of stories. The story starts with two brothers that grew up close but have grown apart as they got older. They are brought back together by their father, but something goes wrong during an innocent vacation reunion that takes the characters back to the time of the French and Indian War. How do the two brothers interact once they find out that they have somehow gone back in time before the founding of this country and one of them finds love in a rugged frontier woman? The series is about brotherly relationships and the love of a woman that they meet while trying to survive a war and a hostile environment. Will they get back to modern times, and will one of them lose the love of his life? This is a story of war, action, trials of life, and love."
Published by Page Publishing, Roger N. Leight's intense book is perfect for readers who like to blend history and science together.
Come along with the brothers as they struggle to get out of the hostile environment they're in. But what if one of them falls in love?
