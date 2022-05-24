"The Secret Law of Grace: A Practical Guide to Serving and Pleasing God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rohan Brooks is an enjoyable discussion that offers believers a fresh and motivating message regarding prayer and biblical study.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secret Law of Grace: A Practical Guide to Serving and Pleasing God": a heartfelt message of God's love derived from careful study of scripture. "The Secret Law of Grace: A Practical Guide to Serving and Pleasing God" is the creation of published author Rohan Brooks, a former lecturer of sociology and a former Sunday school teacher. He holds a master's degree in applied sociology and a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and parks.
Brooks shares, "Do you feel like your spiritual life is not growing, finding yourself questioning your salvation, asking whether you are truly saved or not, why your prayers are not being answered, and having to explain to others the reason for your faith even though you are not sure what to believe?
"Open this book and discover what Rohan Brooks has discovered over the years through reading, prayer, and fasting. He uncovers the true meaning of being a child of God, how to walk by the Spirit and not by the Levitical laws, receiving God's anointing with delight, and welcoming the Holy Spirit into our lives.
"As believers, whether we understand it or not, we are heirs, heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ. God has put everything in place for mankind to be saved and to come to the knowledge of truth so man can live with God, but this cannot come to pass if we remain sinful. For man to be with God, sin had to be dealt with, and God did that through His Son, Jesus, who became sin to set us free from it.
"The biblically-based, time-examined tenets in this book will provoke and alter the way you interpret the Bible and pray. Be prepared to move into a new element of your faith with a greater revelation of God's love and a revived appreciation that your faith mixed with prayer can truly turn the hand of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rohan Brooks's new book will engage the mind and move the spirit as readers consider the carefully made points within.
Brooks shares in hopes of encouraging others on their spiritual journey through nurturing guidance regarding how to interpret and apply biblical tenets.
Consumers can purchase "The Secret Law of Grace: A Practical Guide to Serving and Pleasing God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Secret Law of Grace: A Practical Guide to Serving and Pleasing God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing