MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Quanders: Since 1684, an Enduring African American Legacy": is an exceptionally well-written historical narrative that brings to light important social themes that are as relevant today as they were in the late seventeenth century. The new release is the creation of published author Rohulamin Quander, a retired senior administrative law judge for the District of Columbia and holder of two degrees from Howard University. He also periodically serves as an advisor at George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate.
Quander shares, "stories that constitute the Quander family legacy as one of the oldest consistently documented African American families in the United States. This is not so much an African American story, as it is an American history story, written from an African American perspective. It features examples of faith, strength, focus, character, and triumph emerging from and beyond a series of imposed stumbling blocks. As well, the author acknowledges the contributions of those who came before and builds upon their achievements and successes to the benefit of future generations.
While most Americans respect our nation and its Founding Fathers who made it a reality, the Quander story expands the scope of that recognition by painting smaller parallel stories addressing what else was ongoing, i.e., incidences, events, setbacks, the cumulative effect of which helped us, as people of African descent, to hold our heads just as high as other communities. Indeed, we too shared in the building of this great nation and in seeking to fulfill the American Dream."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rohulamin Quander's new book is an eye-opening literary piece, one that inspires introspection and pride among readers.
Recounting important, even pivotal, events from multiple generations of the Quander family, the author narrates notable examples of faith, perseverance, and triumph—examples worth imitating. Students of American history and casual readers alike have much to appreciate in this excellent book.
View a synopsis of "The Quanders: Since 1684, an Enduring African American Legacy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Quanders: Since 1684, an Enduring African American Legacy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, and directly at http://www.quanderquality.com.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Quanders: Since 1684, an Enduring African American Legacy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing