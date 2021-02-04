MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Whom the Blessings Flow": a well-written poetry book that brings one's experiences of faith, love, loss, and relationships in one domain. "From Whom the Blessings Flow" is the creation of published author Roland H. DeShields, a man born and educated in Camden, New Jersey. He entered the military in 1973 and traveled the world. After the military, he also traveled to the northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of the US, parts of Canada, many Caribbean Islands, parts of Southeast Asia, and Israel.
DeShields shares, "From Whom the Blessings Flow seeks to encourage, inspire and enlighten both believers and secular people. There is a variety of poetry and writings that can touch each person in a different way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roland H. DeShields's new book is a thought-provoking work that is shared in the hopes of leaving a positive impact in the lives of readers. With the author's writings, he hopes to express his knowledge and experience to others and inspire many.
View a synopsis of "From Whom the Blessings Flow" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "From Whom the Blessings Flow" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Whom the Blessings Flow," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing