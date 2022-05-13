"Ponies Poop" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Bachman is a charming tale of a young girl who finds that some things require more work than initially expected.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ponies Poop": a delightful narrative with an important life lesson. "Ponies Poop" is the creation of published author Ron Bachman, a loving husband and retired school counselor who resides on a small ranch in Central Illinois.
Bachman shares, "To say Polly loved horses would be an understatement. She dreamed of having a real one of her very own. Her mother always came up with reasons that were hard to argue against, so the answer was always, 'No.' But sometimes dreams do come true and bring with them unpleasant problems. Discover what Polly learns that summer about responsibility, hard work, and handling difficult situations. The life lessons Polly learns help her to set goals and face the fears of starting a new school in the fall."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Bachman's new book offers an impactful message within a fun narrative that explores personal responsibility and growth.
Bachman's history of using animal-themed narratives to help young minds learn key concepts is apparent within the pages of this enjoyable juvenile fiction.
