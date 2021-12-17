MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Keys to a Happy and Fulfilling Life as a Couple: Family, marriages, healthy and long term relationships with joy and peace": a potent reminder of the importance of working towards strengthening one's connections. "The Keys to a Happy and Fulfilling Life as a Couple: Family, marriages, healthy and long term relationships with joy and peace" is the creation of published author Ron Cherry.
Cherry shares, "One of the finest books about love and forgiveness we have ever read, this inspiring book guides us how to reach the full potential to a lasting commitment of joy, peace, forgiveness, and endless love while fulfilling yourself daily. The best-loved teaching and forgiveness show us how we can transform all life difficulties of the couple into a valuable opportunity for building a healthy relationship we have been looking for a long time.
"When we're talking about love or forgiveness, is there really Western or Eastern love? Does not everyone seek happiness, joy, peace, unconditional love, financial security? Do we not seek a wise, intelligent, and captivating man or woman to build forgiveness and love based on mutual respect, understanding, responsibility, integrity and humility, faithfulness, effective communication, family, and community spirit?
"Human being is perfectly imperfect, but we can be perfected in love, forgiveness, and kindness.
"Each of us has already been hurt, betrayed, and despised by our wife or our husband, and would like to hear the words: 'I apologize sincerely,' 'I am sorry for everything that has happened between us,' 'I truly regret everything,' 'I love you tremendously,' 'You are adorable,' 'We will get there. I trust you,' 'I promise to be faithful, supportive, and loyal.'
"Shouldn't you also think about forgiving, loving, having patience for your husband and for your wife who was yesterday the prince charming or the woman of your dreams who no longer has any value in your eyes today? You're saying, 'He's my enemy.' Aren't you someone else's enemy? Our greatest enemy, isn't that ourselves? When you remind your husband of things that have happened in the last twenty years, or explain to your friends and colleagues the private life of your relationship or the mistakes of either one of you, aren't you destroying the relationship by thinking you're hurting your husband or wife? Teeth sometimes bite the tongue, but they remain together.
"Let us be merciful and slow to anger, rich in kindness and fidelity. Love is patient; it is full of greatness and sacrifice. Should we not be a source of love in order to know the height, depth, length, and width of love? Love is strong as death. Death, life, and environmental difficulties can never overcome immeasurable love. At the point where we have reached, let us walk with the same step, eye to eye, hand in hand, with the same vision. We have a lot more in common than you think."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Cherry's new book offers readers a compelling resource for healthy relationships.
Cherry's faith-based approach will inspire and provide hope to couples that seek a long-term, positive relationship.
