MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Search Is Over!: Let Glory Begin!": a potent reminder of God's grace and the need for salvation. "The Search Is Over!: Let Glory Begin!" is the creation of published author Ron Fraser, a minister in Eastern Africa, Central America, and India whose teachings are known throughout the world.
Fraser shares, "Does God's Word have a hidden agenda? Are we at risk of being infiltrated today? Is there a fresh message, hope, and restoration in the pages of the Bible? Is God as mysterious as some make him out to be? Do we deserve the crown he has offered us in the kingdom of heaven? Does God have a desire to see you at his side in the last days? Find out in this inspired word that through God's grace, love, and mercy have made this author truly a messenger of God, our Father who is in heaven. Wander through these epistles and share in the glory of God's love that he has hoped for us!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Fraser's new book is from the author's Inherit the Kingdom Ministries series.
Fraser shares thought-provoking reflections and relevant scripture in hopes of inspiring fellow truth seekers who are actively seeking a deeper relationship with God.
