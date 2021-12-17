MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Cuisine: Bread for Life, Bread for Living": an engaging cookbook for the inspirational kitchen. "Divine Cuisine: Bread for Life, Bread for Living" is the creation of published author Ron Kalenuik/Chef K, a celebrated chef who has owned and operated award-winning restaurants and authored international bestsellers including Simply Delicious Cooking and Simply Delicious Cooking 2, which have sold more than 2.5 million copies. He was also the producer and host of television's Divine Cuisine, which broadcasted on four hundred stations and five satellite networks worldwide, and host of the Jazz Café radio program heard on Giant FM (100.7 FM).
Ron Kalenuik, Chef K, brings his nineteenth cookbook to you with Bread for Life, Bread for Living, an exciting first addition to Chef K's Divine Cuisine cooking series. Bread dates back thousands of years, yet it is being specialized and crafted all new today. Chef K helps you walk through the process assisting you to rise up to baked perfection. Sandwich, multi-grains, sourdough, artisan, pizza, quick breads, desserts, and more are found in the pages within. Chef K will capture your imagination and feed your bread-baking desires, filling your heart with good things just like the aroma of fresh baked bread filling your entire home.
"Chef K also feeds your devotion by creating a devotional within the cookbook. Feeding your spirit and soul for a healthy body. A spiritual walk through the bread baking experience, creative ideas to help us successfully live in this world. The psalmist says, 'How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth!' (Ps. 119:103). We can consume the great taste of the Word as we consume the bread we bake. Designed to help you see God and know Him through connecting His Word with everyday culinary exercises, these short and simple Bible lessons begin to connect us with God's love, truth, and His presence throughout our day as we prepare food for those we love. Thus we have Bread for Living, Bread for Life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Kalenuik/Chef K's new book is a unique combination of kitchen-tested recipes and inspiring devotions that offers readers a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
Consumers can purchase "Divine Cuisine: Bread for Life, Bread for Living" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
