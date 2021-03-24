MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Plan: A Sinner Saved by Grace in God's Hand" is a book that emphasizes the need for Christians to be born again in their faith. "God's Plan: A Sinner Saved by Grace in God's Hand" is the work of first-time author Ron Kingsbury.
Kingsbury shares, "You may be a Christian and take part as a Christian doing the services of your church throughout your life, but we must be born again. You will know when you are baptized by the Holy Spirit with the touch of God's hand. When we look upon the cross, where Jesus took away our sins, we must realize that the cross is a gift for us from God.
"In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Kingsbury's new book celebrates God's love, as even sinners get saved by grace in God's hand.
View a synopsis of "God's Plan: A Sinner Saved by Grace in God's Hand" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God's Plan: A Sinner Saved by Grace in God's Hand" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Plan: A Sinner Saved by Grace in God's Hand," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
